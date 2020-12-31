Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells $332,752.00 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

