Danakali Limited (DNK.L) (LON:DNK) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Danakali Limited (DNK.L) (LON:DNK)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £62.15 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.54.

Danakali Limited (DNK.L) Company Profile (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

