Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAI. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.94 ($64.64).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Tuesday. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.52 and its 200 day moving average is €45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.