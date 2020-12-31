Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAI. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.94 ($64.64).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Tuesday. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.52 and its 200 day moving average is €45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

