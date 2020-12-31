DAEX (DAX) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $1.13 million and $1,707.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00295216 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.40 or 0.02002938 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.