DAD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $643,349.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and approximately $643,349.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00273191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00024773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.78 or 0.01949045 BTC.

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

