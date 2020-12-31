D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 1-Year High at $288.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 108227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £118.64 million and a PE ratio of 43.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

