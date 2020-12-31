Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 55.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.23. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $60,522.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYCN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

