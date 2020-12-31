CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.44

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.44 and last traded at $164.36, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,300.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 457.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.