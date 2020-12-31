Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,770,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

