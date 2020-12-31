Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,816 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $209,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

