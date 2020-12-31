Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 189,039 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Limelight Networks worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLNW. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $501.73 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,516 shares of company stock valued at $607,569. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.