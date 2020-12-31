Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,293 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 1,109 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $25,285.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

