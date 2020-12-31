Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $64.23.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

