Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,231 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 2,838,488 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $33,783,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,527 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.