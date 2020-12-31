Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,652 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 372,922 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $77.43 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

