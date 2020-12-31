CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CSL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CSLLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,616. CSL has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.60.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

