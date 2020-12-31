Cryptopay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,072.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.05 million and $4,072.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

