Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2,636.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00294392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.01998209 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

