Crust Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00013403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $861,067.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003121 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 999,808 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

