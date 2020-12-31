Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,951.28

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,951.28 and traded as high as $6,468.00. Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) shares last traded at $6,408.00, with a volume of 218,808 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,230.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,965.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

About Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.