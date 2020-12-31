CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. CROAT has a market capitalization of $122,228.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,410,640 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

