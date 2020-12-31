Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) vs. Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Swisscom and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 2 3 0 0 1.60 Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Swisscom.

Risk & Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swisscom and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.42 $1.68 billion $3.25 16.59 Crexendo $14.44 million 8.75 $1.14 million $0.07 100.43

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Swisscom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 14.47% 19.04% 6.66% Crexendo 7.02% 28.12% 14.05%

Summary

Crexendo beats Swisscom on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

