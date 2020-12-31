Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.92

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.92 and last traded at $106.92, with a volume of 19260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cree from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

