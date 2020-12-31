Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Hits $338.04 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $338.04 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,994.70 or 0.99556465 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,863 coins and its circulating supply is 541,090,209 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.