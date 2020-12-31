Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.14. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,806. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.62 and a 200 day moving average of $377.99. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

