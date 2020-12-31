Cream Market Capitalization Tops $33,949.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Cream has a market cap of $33,949.00 and $24.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,887.51 or 0.99805641 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021024 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00343941 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00513525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00141096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00037465 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

