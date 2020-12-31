Cream Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.49 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.93 or 0.00217169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $2.49 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00184372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00564823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049978 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

