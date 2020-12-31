Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 3,903.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Cranswick plc (CWK.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:CWK traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,594 ($46.96). 58,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,823. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,544.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,577.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.