CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Trading Down 1.6%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.76. 40,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 159,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.70.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

