CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $4.12. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

