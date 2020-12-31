Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 1,984 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total transaction of $688,130.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $963,174.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98.

On Monday, October 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $276,684.30.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $341.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.14 and a 200-day moving average of $296.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after buying an additional 528,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,172,000 after buying an additional 315,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,850,000 after buying an additional 271,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

