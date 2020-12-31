Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) versus Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL) Head to Head Comparison

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and Solitario Zinc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Solitario Zinc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 286.83%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Solitario Zinc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Solitario Zinc shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Solitario Zinc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Solitario Zinc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Solitario Zinc $410,000.00 78.76 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Solitario Zinc has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solitario Zinc has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Solitario Zinc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Solitario Zinc N/A -8.75% -8.60%

Summary

Solitario Zinc beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska. The company also owns the La Promesa gold exploration project; and an 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.