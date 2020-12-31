Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 55,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Contura Energy, Inc engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. It operates through the following business segments: Central Appalachia (CAPP)-Met; Central Appalachia (CAPP)-Thermal; Northern Appalachia (NAPP); and All Other. The CAPP-Met comprises of seven active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia, sixteen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

