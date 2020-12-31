Contrasting Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) & Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Avid Bioservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85% Avid Bioservices 0.20% 0.31% 0.13%

3.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences and Avid Bioservices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avid Bioservices 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xenetic Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Avid Bioservices has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Avid Bioservices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 670.52 -$12.77 million N/A N/A Avid Bioservices $59.70 million 11.06 -$10.47 million ($0.27) -43.11

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than Xenetic Biosciences.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Xenetic Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a process development and manufacturing agreement with Oragenics, Inc. to develop coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

