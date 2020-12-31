Contrasting UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) & Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get UniFirst alerts:

This table compares UniFirst and Saddle Ranch Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.81 billion 2.19 $179.13 million $8.52 24.61 Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Saddle Ranch Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Saddle Ranch Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Saddle Ranch Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 7.70% 8.49% 6.74% Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UniFirst and Saddle Ranch Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 3 1 0 2.25 Saddle Ranch Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniFirst presently has a consensus target price of $185.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.54%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Saddle Ranch Media.

Risk and Volatility

UniFirst has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saddle Ranch Media has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UniFirst beats Saddle Ranch Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Sky Fidelity, Inc., a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool. It also offers satellite broadband solutions that are used in Caribbean, disaster, duel mode tracking, education, emergency backup, mobile data, oil and gas site, RV and mobile home, supervisory control and data acquisition, telemedicine, and yacht and boat applications for live streaming video, VOIP, email, texting, and other Internet based communications. In addition, it offers WiFi camera systems for applications in car dealerships, construction sites, golf courses, marinas, oil and gas sites, RV and mobile homes, water locations, and yachts and boats. Further, the company offers WiFi hotspot solutions, including Sky400, a dual band outdoor access point system; and Sky300, an outdoor device for delivering last mile wireless services to businesses or residential broadband subscribers. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Newport Beach, California with additional offices in Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.