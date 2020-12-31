Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Trading Up 7.9%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) shares were up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 1,044,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 704,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

