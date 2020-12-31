Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 1,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

About Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.