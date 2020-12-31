Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Sells $151,420.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Conn’s stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $360.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Conn’s by 296.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Conn’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Conn’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

