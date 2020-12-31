Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 434,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

