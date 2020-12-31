Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $932.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) will announce sales of $932.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $781.00 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Concho Resources reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 223.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 265.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 178,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 249,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Concho Resources by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

CXO stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

