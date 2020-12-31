Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Trading 13.3% Higher

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares rose 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 941,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 237,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 125.81%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

