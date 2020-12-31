Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 129,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 71.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

