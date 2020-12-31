Comparing Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) & Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 Onconova Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 186.54%. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.52, indicating a potential upside of 197.79%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,794.36% -93.73% -43.09% Onconova Therapeutics -11,357.71% -214.79% -101.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.07 million 63.56 -$94.35 million ($2.76) -2.49 Onconova Therapeutics $2.18 million 43.21 -$21.50 million ($1.49) -0.34

Onconova Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats Onconova Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS. The company also develops Briciclib, which is in Phase I multi-site dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA; and a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development, registration, and commercialization of ON 123300 in Greater China. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

