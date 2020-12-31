Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

