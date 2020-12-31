Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

CVLT opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

