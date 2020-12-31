Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 6,320,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 2,820,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55.

Color Star Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

