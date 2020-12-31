Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Gap Down to $0.84

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.73. Color Star Technology shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 31,142 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

