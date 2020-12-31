Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 568.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

