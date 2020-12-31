Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.
About Colony Credit Real Estate
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
