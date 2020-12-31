Colliers Securities Increases Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target to $15.00

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $321.36 million, a PE ratio of -238.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $583,074.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,662 shares in the company, valued at $707,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Insiders sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,643 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter worth about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter worth about $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

