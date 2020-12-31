Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.94. 425,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 449,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

