Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.94. 425,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 449,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
Several research firms have recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.